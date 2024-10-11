If You Invested $100 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have $1,700 Today

UP Fintech Holding TIGR has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 20.0% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 32.01%. Currently, UP Fintech Holding has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion.

Buying $100 In TIGR: If an investor had bought $100 of TIGR stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $1,700.23 today based on a price of $8.84 for TIGR at the time of writing.

UP Fintech Holding's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

