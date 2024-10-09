Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Texas Instruments 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Texas Instruments TXN has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 3.92% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.61%. Currently, Texas Instruments has a market capitalization of $187.11 billion.

Buying $1000 In TXN: If an investor had bought $1000 of TXN stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $8,673.58 today based on a price of $204.93 for TXN at the time of writing.

Texas Instruments's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.