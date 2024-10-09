$1000 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth $20,000 Today

Cassava Sciences SAVA has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 67.63% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 81.65%. Currently, Cassava Sciences has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion.

Buying $1000 In SAVA: If an investor had bought $1000 of SAVA stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $19,936.51 today based on a price of $25.12 for SAVA at the time of writing.

Cassava Sciences's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

