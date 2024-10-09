If You Invested $100 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have $300 Today

ServiceNow NOW has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 13.52% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 27.51%. Currently, ServiceNow has a market capitalization of $190.31 billion.

Buying $100 In NOW: If an investor had bought $100 of NOW stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $343.11 today based on a price of $924.47 for NOW at the time of writing.

ServiceNow's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

