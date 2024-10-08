$1000 Invested In This Stock 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth $13,000 Today

Gildan Activewear GIL has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 5.22% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.76%. Currently, Gildan Activewear has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion.

Buying $1000 In GIL: If an investor had bought $1000 of GIL stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $13,195.82 today based on a price of $46.83 for GIL at the time of writing.

Gildan Activewear's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.