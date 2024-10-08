$100 Invested In Futu Hldgs 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Futu Hldgs FUTU has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 45.69% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 59.76%. Currently, Futu Hldgs has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion.

Buying $100 In FUTU: If an investor had bought $100 of FUTU stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $1,036.71 today based on a price of $111.55 for FUTU at the time of writing.

Futu Hldgs's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

