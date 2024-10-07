If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have $11,000 Today

Palo Alto Networks PANW has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 15.11% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 26.81%. Currently, Palo Alto Networks has a market capitalization of $109.86 billion.

Buying $1000 In PANW: If an investor had bought $1000 of PANW stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $11,339.00 today based on a price of $337.94 for PANW at the time of writing.

Palo Alto Networks's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

