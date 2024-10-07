Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Arch Capital Group 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Arch Capital Group ACGL has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 7.66% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.36%. Currently, Arch Capital Group has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion.

Buying $1000 In ACGL: If an investor had bought $1000 of ACGL stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $5,889.30 today based on a price of $107.48 for ACGL at the time of writing.

Arch Capital Group's Performance Over Last 10 Years

