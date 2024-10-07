Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning AerCap Holdings Stock In The Last 15 Years

AerCap Holdings AER has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 5.37% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.15%. Currently, AerCap Holdings has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion.

Buying $100 In AER: If an investor had bought $100 of AER stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $1,066.52 today based on a price of $93.98 for AER at the time of writing.

AerCap Holdings's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.