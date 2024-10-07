$1000 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth $8,000 Today

Lennox Intl LII has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 11.17% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.95%. Currently, Lennox Intl has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion.

Buying $1000 In LII: If an investor had bought $1000 of LII stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $7,992.53 today based on a price of $594.05 for LII at the time of writing.

Lennox Intl's Performance Over Last 10 Years

