If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have $6,800 Today

American Finl Gr AFG has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.73% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.17%. Currently, American Finl Gr has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion.

Buying $1000 In AFG: If an investor had bought $1000 of AFG stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $6,755.74 today based on a price of $135.34 for AFG at the time of writing.

American Finl Gr's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

