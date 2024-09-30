$1000 Invested In Teva Pharmaceutical Indus 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Teva Pharmaceutical Indus TEVA has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.63% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.77%. Currently, Teva Pharmaceutical Indus has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion.

Buying $1000 In TEVA: If an investor had bought $1000 of TEVA stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,544.03 today based on a price of $17.61 for TEVA at the time of writing.

Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.