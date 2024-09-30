$100 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth $700 Today

CDW CDW has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 10.91% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.35%. Currently, CDW has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion.

Buying $100 In CDW: If an investor had bought $100 of CDW stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $741.41 today based on a price of $226.55 for CDW at the time of writing.

CDW's Performance Over Last 10 Years

The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

