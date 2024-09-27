Here's How Much $1000 Invested In ASML Holding 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

ASML Holding ASML has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 12.73% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.13%. Currently, ASML Holding has a market capitalization of $335.37 billion.

Buying $1000 In ASML: If an investor had bought $1000 of ASML stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $8,689.78 today based on a price of $852.45 for ASML at the time of writing.

ASML Holding's Performance Over Last 10 Years

