$100 Invested In Analog Devices 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Analog Devices ADI has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 5.78% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.17%. Currently, Analog Devices has a market capitalization of $115.92 billion.

Buying $100 In ADI: If an investor had bought $100 of ADI stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $483.32 today based on a price of $233.47 for ADI at the time of writing.

Analog Devices's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.