$100 Invested In Viking Therapeutics 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Viking Therapeutics VKTX has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 41.66% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 55.96%. Currently, Viking Therapeutics has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion.

Buying $100 In VKTX: If an investor had bought $100 of VKTX stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $906.54 today based on a price of $62.37 for VKTX at the time of writing.

Viking Therapeutics's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

