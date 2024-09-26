$100 Invested In Fair Isaac 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Fair Isaac FICO has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 31.24% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 42.65%. Currently, Fair Isaac has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion.

Buying $100 In FICO: If an investor had bought $100 of FICO stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,491.49 today based on a price of $1923.81 for FICO at the time of writing.

Fair Isaac's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

