If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have $10,000 Today

MARA Holdings MARA has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 45.32% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 59.6%. Currently, MARA Holdings has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion.

Buying $1000 In MARA: If an investor had bought $1000 of MARA stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $10,237.14 today based on a price of $17.92 for MARA at the time of writing.

MARA Holdings's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

