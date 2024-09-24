$1000 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth $4,300 Today

Verisk Analytics VRSK has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 4.6% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.83%. Currently, Verisk Analytics has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion.

Buying $1000 In VRSK: If an investor had bought $1000 of VRSK stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,345.81 today based on a price of $264.79 for VRSK at the time of writing.

Verisk Analytics's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

