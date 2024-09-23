Here's How Much $100 Invested In Icon 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Icon ICLR has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 6.67% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.87%. Currently, Icon has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion.

Buying $100 In ICLR: If an investor had bought $100 of ICLR stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $515.21 today based on a price of $296.30 for ICLR at the time of writing.

Icon's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

