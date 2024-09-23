If You Invested $100 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have $700 Today

T-Mobile US TMUS has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 10.31% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.5%. Currently, T-Mobile US has a market capitalization of $236.20 billion.
Buying $100 In TMUS: If an investor had bought $100 of TMUS stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $698.53 today based on a price of $202.44 for TMUS at the time of writing.
T-Mobile US's Performance Over Last 10 Years
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
