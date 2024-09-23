Here's How Much $1000 Invested In SPS Commerce 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

SPS Commerce SPSC has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 13.26% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.11%. Currently, SPS Commerce has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion.

Buying $1000 In SPSC: If an investor had bought $1000 of SPSC stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $28,791.18 today based on a price of $195.05 for SPSC at the time of writing.

SPS Commerce's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

