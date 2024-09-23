If You Invested $100 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have $300 Today

Ensign Group ENSG has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 14.25% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 28.24%. Currently, Ensign Group has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion.

Buying $100 In ENSG: If an investor had bought $100 of ENSG stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $338.55 today based on a price of $150.86 for ENSG at the time of writing.

Ensign Group's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.