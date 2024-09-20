Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Quanta Services Stock In The Last 10 Years

Quanta Services PWR has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 11.95% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.16%. Currently, Quanta Services has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion.

Buying $100 In PWR: If an investor had bought $100 of PWR stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $786.19 today based on a price of $290.89 for PWR at the time of writing.

Quanta Services's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

