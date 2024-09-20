Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Molina Healthcare Stock In The Last 10 Years

Molina Healthcare MOH has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 12.09% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.31%. Currently, Molina Healthcare has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion.

Buying $100 In MOH: If an investor had bought $100 of MOH stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $791.70 today based on a price of $351.12 for MOH at the time of writing.

Molina Healthcare's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.