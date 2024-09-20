$100 Invested In This Stock 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth $1,600 Today

Centene CNC has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 5.58% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.06%. Currently, Centene has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion.

Buying $100 In CNC: If an investor had bought $100 of CNC stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $1,562.27 today based on a price of $75.63 for CNC at the time of writing.

Centene's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.