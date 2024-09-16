In the ever-evolving and intensely competitive business landscape, conducting a thorough company analysis is of utmost importance for investors and industry followers. In this article, we will carry out an in-depth industry comparison, assessing Taiwan Semiconductor TSM alongside its primary competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By meticulously examining key financial metrics, market positioning, and growth prospects, we aim to offer valuable insights to investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Taiwan Semiconductor Background

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is the world's largest dedicated chip foundry, with over 60% market share. TSMC was founded in 1987 as a joint venture of Philips, the government of Taiwan, and private investors. It went public as an ADR in the U.S. in 1997. TSMC's scale and high-quality technology allow the firm to generate solid operating margins, even in the highly competitive foundry business. Furthermore, the shift to the fabless business model has created tailwinds for TSMC. The foundry leader has an illustrious customer base, including Apple, AMD, and Nvidia, that looks to apply cutting-edge process technologies to its semiconductor designs. TSMC employs more than 73,000 people.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 30.70 7.58 11.79 6.67% $474.12 $358.12 40.07% NVIDIA Corp 55.84 50.24 30.79 30.94% $19.71 $22.57 122.4% Broadcom Inc 135.45 11.93 16.61 -2.77% $6.39 $8.36 47.27% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 181.32 4.36 10.72 0.47% $1.12 $2.86 8.88% Qualcomm Inc 21.45 7.57 5.07 8.67% $2.87 $5.22 11.15% Texas Instruments Inc 34.65 10.60 11.39 6.59% $1.76 $2.21 -15.65% ARM Holdings PLC 364.25 27.27 44.16 4.07% $0.23 $0.91 39.11% Analog Devices Inc 67.90 3.18 11.60 1.11% $1.04 $1.31 -24.84% Intel Corp 81.92 0.73 1.52 -1.46% $0.86 $4.55 -0.9% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 108.82 20.29 23.59 4.66% $0.13 $0.28 15.03% Microchip Technology Inc 30.92 6.50 6.43 1.98% $0.41 $0.74 -45.76% ON Semiconductor Corp 16.34 3.68 4.05 4.11% $0.58 $0.78 -17.15% STMicroelectronics NV 7.52 1.45 1.75 3.51% $1.31 $1.15 -25.29% First Solar Inc 20.43 3.38 6.53 4.94% $0.48 $0.5 24.65% GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc 27.23 1.95 3.21 1.38% $0.56 $0.4 -11.54% United Microelectronics Corp 13.05 1.94 3.05 3.76% $27.9 $19.98 0.89% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 19.43 2.22 1.15 2.62% $26.08 $23.07 2.91% Skyworks Solutions Inc 21.17 2.58 3.78 1.9% $0.25 $0.36 -15.47% Universal Display Corp 44.88 6.50 15.99 3.47% $0.07 $0.12 8.15% MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc 102.47 6.77 10.89 1.88% $0.04 $0.1 28.25% Cirrus Logic Inc 24.75 3.85 4.02 2.3% $0.07 $0.19 17.98% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 32.93 8.83 9.92 3.28% $0.04 $0.08 -34.72% Average 67.27 8.85 10.77 4.16% $4.38 $4.56 6.45%

After a detailed analysis of Taiwan Semiconductor, the following trends become apparent:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 30.7 is lower than the industry average by 0.46x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

Considering a Price to Book ratio of 7.58 , which is well below the industry average by 0.86x , the stock may be undervalued based on its book value compared to its peers.

The Price to Sales ratio of 11.79 , which is 1.09x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 6.67% that is 2.51% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $474.12 Billion , which is 108.25x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $358.12 Billion , which indicates 78.54x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 40.07%, outperforming the industry average of 6.45%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio measures the financial leverage of a company by evaluating its debt relative to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In light of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, a comparison between Taiwan Semiconductor and its top 4 peers reveals the following information:

Among its top 4 peers, Taiwan Semiconductor has a stronger financial position with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27 .

This indicates that the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Taiwan Semiconductor, the PE and PB ratios are low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. However, the high PS ratio suggests rich valuation based on revenue. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Taiwan Semiconductor outperforms peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth prospects in the semiconductor industry.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.