Investigating Tesla's Standing In Automobiles Industry Compared To Competitors

In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is imperative for investors and industry observers to carefully assess companies before making investment choices. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Tesla TSLA vis-à-vis its key competitors in the Automobiles industry. Through a detailed analysis of important financial indicators, market standing, and growth potential, our goal is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

Tesla Background

Tesla is a vertically integrated battery electric vehicle automaker and developer of autonomous driving software. The company has multiple vehicles in its fleet, which include luxury and midsize sedans, crossover SUVs, a light truck, and a semi-truck. Tesla also plans to begin selling more affordable vehicles, and a sports car. Global deliveries in 2023 were a little over 1.8 million vehicles. The company also sells batteries for stationary storage for residential and commercial properties including utilities and solar panels and solar roofs for energy generation. Tesla also owns a fast-charging network.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Tesla Inc 64.69 11.07 8.43 2.26% $3.25 $4.58 2.3% Toyota Motor Corp 6.80 0.94 0.73 3.81% $2464.05 $2428.45 12.24% General Motors Co 5.20 0.76 0.32 4.32% $7.33 $6.24 7.2% Honda Motor Co Ltd 6.38 0.53 0.34 3.02% $759.62 $1196.38 16.86% Ford Motor Co 11.14 0.98 0.24 4.24% $4.24 $4.56 6.35% Li Auto Inc 14.15 2.30 1.08 1.77% $1.22 $6.18 10.56% Thor Industries Inc 20.70 1.36 0.54 2.88% $0.23 $0.42 -4.36% Winnebago Industries Inc 21.09 1.24 0.59 2.19% $0.06 $0.12 -12.74% Average 12.21 1.16 0.55 3.18% $462.39 $520.34 5.16%

Upon a comprehensive analysis of Tesla, the following trends can be discerned:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 64.69 for this company is 5.3x above the industry average, indicating a premium valuation associated with the stock.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 11.07 relative to the industry average by 9.54x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 8.43 , surpassing the industry average by 15.33x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The company has a lower Return on Equity (ROE) of 2.26% , which is 0.92% below the industry average. This indicates potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits, which could be attributed to various factors.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $3.25 Billion is 0.01x below the industry average, suggesting potential lower profitability or financial challenges.

The company has lower gross profit of $4.58 Billion , which indicates 0.01x below the industry average. This potentially indicates lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company's revenue growth of 2.3% is significantly lower compared to the industry average of 5.16%. This indicates a potential fall in the company's sales performance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio gauges the extent to which a company has financed its operations through debt relative to equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By analyzing Tesla in relation to its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be derived:

When considering the debt-to-equity ratio, Tesla exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates that the company has a favorable balance between debt and equity, with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, which can be perceived as a positive aspect by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Tesla, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all high compared to its industry peers, indicating that the stock may be overvalued based on these metrics. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Tesla lags behind its competitors, suggesting lower profitability and growth potential relative to industry standards.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.