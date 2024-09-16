Comparative Study: Microsoft And Industry Competitors In Software Industry

In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is imperative for investors and industry observers to carefully assess companies before making investment choices. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft MSFT vis-à-vis its key competitors in the Software industry. Through a detailed analysis of important financial indicators, market standing, and growth potential, our goal is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 36.49 11.92 13.12 8.45% $34.33 $45.04 15.2% Oracle Corp 41.76 41.51 8.52 30.01% $5.44 $9.4 6.86% ServiceNow Inc 159.23 20.88 18.29 3.12% $0.48 $2.08 22.19% Palo Alto Networks Inc 47.65 21.85 15.30 7.42% $0.39 $1.62 12.09% CrowdStrike Holdings Inc 375.55 22.26 18.30 1.75% $0.12 $0.73 31.74% Fortinet Inc 44.38 199.08 10.51 504.05% $0.5 $1.16 10.95% Gen Digital Inc 27.59 8.28 4.41 8.69% $0.54 $0.78 2.33% Monday.Com Ltd 311.87 14.01 15.25 1.62% $0.0 $0.21 34.4% Dolby Laboratories Inc 32.89 2.81 5.56 1.58% $0.06 $0.25 -3.2% CommVault Systems Inc 38.10 22.93 7.70 6.62% $0.02 $0.18 13.38% Qualys Inc 27.86 10.86 8.17 10.52% $0.05 $0.12 8.38% Teradata Corp 44.55 36.53 1.59 57.36% $0.09 $0.27 -5.63% Progress Software Corp 35.58 6.18 3.64 3.75% $0.05 $0.14 -1.78% N-able Inc 69.50 3.20 5.22 1.32% $0.03 $0.1 12.6% Average 96.65 31.57 9.42 49.06% $0.6 $1.31 11.1%

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 36.49 is lower than the industry average by 0.38x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

With a Price to Book ratio of 11.92 , significantly falling below the industry average by 0.38x , it suggests undervaluation and the possibility of untapped growth prospects.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 13.12 , which is 1.39x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.45% that is 40.61% below the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $34.33 Billion , which is 57.22x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $45.04 Billion , which indicates 34.38x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 15.2%, which surpasses the industry average of 11.1%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is an important measure to assess the financial structure and risk profile of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By considering the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Microsoft can be compared to its top 4 peers, leading to the following observations:

Microsoft exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector, as indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive aspect for investors.

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The PB ratio is also low, suggesting a possible bargain opportunity. However, the PS ratio is high, signaling rich valuation based on revenue. In terms of ROE, Microsoft shows lower profitability compared to peers. The high EBITDA and gross profit levels reflect strong operational performance, while the high revenue growth indicates robust top-line expansion.

