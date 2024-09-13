Here's How Much $1000 Invested In GE Aero 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

GE Aero GE has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 17.44% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 30.72%. Currently, GE Aero has a market capitalization of $183.39 billion.

Buying $1000 In GE: If an investor had bought $1000 of GE stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,808.39 today based on a price of $169.13 for GE at the time of writing.

GE Aero's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

