Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning GameStop Stock In The Last 20 Years

GameStop GME has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 3.19% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.55%. Currently, GameStop has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion.

Buying $100 In GME: If an investor had bought $100 of GME stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $909.17 today based on a price of $20.57 for GME at the time of writing.

GameStop's Performance Over Last 20 Years

