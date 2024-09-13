Here's How Much $100 Invested In Summit Therapeutics 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Summit Therapeutics SMMT has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 73.1% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 86.39%. Currently, Summit Therapeutics has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion.

Buying $100 In SMMT: If an investor had bought $100 of SMMT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,218.62 today based on a price of $32.21 for SMMT at the time of writing.

Summit Therapeutics's Performance Over Last 5 Years

