$1000 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth $9,700 Today

Murphy USA MUSA has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 14.43% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.14%. Currently, Murphy USA has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion.

Buying $1000 In MUSA: If an investor had bought $1000 of MUSA stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $9,717.52 today based on a price of $522.90 for MUSA at the time of writing.

Murphy USA's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.