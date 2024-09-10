$1000 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth $4,700 Today

Owens-Corning OC has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 6.06% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.64%. Currently, Owens-Corning has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion.

Buying $1000 In OC: If an investor had bought $1000 of OC stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,661.62 today based on a price of $156.55 for OC at the time of writing.

Owens-Corning's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.