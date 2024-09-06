Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Prologis 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Prologis PLD has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.72% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.15%. Currently, Prologis has a market capitalization of $117.80 billion.

Buying $1000 In PLD: If an investor had bought $1000 of PLD stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,129.89 today based on a price of $127.23 for PLD at the time of writing.

Prologis's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.