$100 Invested In Wheaton Precious Metals 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Wheaton Precious Metals WPM has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 3.01% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.65%. Currently, Wheaton Precious Metals has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion.

Buying $100 In WPM: If an investor had bought $100 of WPM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $205.21 today based on a price of $59.83 for WPM at the time of writing.

Wheaton Precious Metals's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.