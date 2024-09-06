Here's How Much $100 Invested In HCA Healthcare 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

HCA Healthcare HCA has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 7.84% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.29%. Currently, HCA Healthcare has a market capitalization of $102.46 billion.

Buying $100 In HCA: If an investor had bought $100 of HCA stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $547.79 today based on a price of $397.01 for HCA at the time of writing.

HCA Healthcare's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

