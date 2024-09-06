$100 Invested In This Stock 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth $600 Today

Toll Brothers TOL has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.27% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 9.4%. Currently, Toll Brothers has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion.

Buying $100 In TOL: If an investor had bought $100 of TOL stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $608.16 today based on a price of $137.60 for TOL at the time of writing.

Toll Brothers's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

