If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have $3,100 Today

KBR KBR has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.45% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.06%. Currently, KBR has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion.

Buying $1000 In KBR: If an investor had bought $1000 of KBR stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,108.04 today based on a price of $67.37 for KBR at the time of writing.

KBR's Performance Over Last 10 Years

