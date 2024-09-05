Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning e.l.f. Beauty Stock In The Last 5 Years

e.l.f. Beauty ELF has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 40.6% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 53.64%. Currently, e.l.f. Beauty has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion.

Buying $1000 In ELF: If an investor had bought $1000 of ELF stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $8,134.36 today based on a price of $136.83 for ELF at the time of writing.

e.l.f. Beauty's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.