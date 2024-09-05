$1000 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth $4,000 Today

Wingstop WING has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 19.66% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 32.68%. Currently, Wingstop has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion.

Buying $1000 In WING: If an investor had bought $1000 of WING stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $4,009.93 today based on a price of $373.40 for WING at the time of writing.

Wingstop's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

