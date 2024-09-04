$100 Invested In This Stock 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth $2,300 Today

Mastercard MA has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 11.49% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.19%. Currently, Mastercard has a market capitalization of $446.34 billion.

Buying $100 In MA: If an investor had bought $100 of MA stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $2,297.28 today based on a price of $483.14 for MA at the time of writing.

Mastercard's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.