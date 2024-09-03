In today's fast-paced and competitive business landscape, it is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts to thoroughly analyze companies before making investment decisions. In this article, we will conduct a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Lululemon Athletica LULU against its key competitors in the Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. By examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Lululemon Athletica Background

Lululemon Athletica designs, distributes, and markets athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and girls. Lululemon offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for both leisure and athletic activities such as yoga and running. The company also sells fitness accessories, such as bags, yoga mats, and equipment. Lululemon sells its products through more than 700 company-owned stores in about 20 countries, e-commerce, outlets, and wholesale accounts. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Lululemon Athletica Inc 20.06 7.90 3.28 9.52% $0.64 $1.41 7.33% Ralph Lauren Corp 16.53 4.48 1.70 7.0% $0.28 $1.07 1.05% Tapestry Inc 11.71 3.26 1.43 5.62% $0.33 $1.19 -1.75% Levi Strauss & Co 53.53 3.92 1.26 0.92% $0.07 $0.87 7.81% PVH Corp 7.90 1.06 0.65 3.08% $0.17 $1.25 6.27% Columbia Sportswear Co 21.68 2.59 1.43 -0.63% $-0.01 $0.27 -8.16% Kontoor Brands Inc 17.70 11.35 1.66 13.73% $0.08 $0.27 -1.48% Carter's Inc 10.22 2.93 0.82 3.28% $0.06 $0.28 -5.96% Oxford Industries Inc 33.45 2.30 0.89 6.65% $0.07 $0.26 -5.22% G-III Apparel Group Ltd 6.96 0.78 0.40 0.38% $0.02 $0.26 0.52% FIGS Inc 68.56 2.62 2.03 0.28% $0.0 $0.1 4.41% Movado Group Inc 13.33 1.06 0.81 0.57% $0.01 $0.08 -5.68% Superior Group Of Companies Inc 21.35 1.21 0.43 0.3% $0.01 $0.05 1.99% Lakeland Industries Inc 31.71 1.42 1.38 1.33% $0.0 $0.02 26.51% Vera Bradley Inc 41.68 0.70 0.40 -3.21% $-0.0 $0.04 -14.58% Average 25.45 2.83 1.09 2.81% $0.08 $0.43 0.41%

By conducting an in-depth analysis of Lululemon Athletica, we can identify the following trends:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 20.06 is lower than the industry average by 0.79x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 7.9 which exceeds the industry average by 2.79x .

The Price to Sales ratio of 3.28 , which is 3.01x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.52% that is 6.71% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $640 Million , which is 8.0x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $1.41 Billion , which indicates 3.28x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 7.33%, outperforming the industry average of 0.41%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio assesses the extent to which a company relies on borrowed funds compared to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In light of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, a comparison between Lululemon Athletica and its top 4 peers reveals the following information:

Compared to its top 4 peers, Lululemon Athletica has a stronger financial position indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36 .

This suggests that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive attribute by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Lululemon Athletica in the Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest a premium valuation based on book value and sales. In terms of profitability, Lululemon shows high ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit margins, outperforming industry peers. Additionally, the high revenue growth rate reflects strong top-line performance compared to competitors.

