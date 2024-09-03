Assessing Palantir Technologies's Performance Against Competitors In Software Industry

In today's fast-paced and highly competitive business world, it is crucial for investors and industry followers to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Palantir Technologies PLTR in relation to its major competitors in the Software industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

Palantir Technologies Background

Palantir is an analytical software company that focuses on leveraging data to create efficiencies in its clients' organizations. The firm serves commercial and government clients via its Foundry and Gotham platforms, respectively. The Denver-based company was founded in 2003 and went public in 2020.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Palantir Technologies Inc 185.18 17.40 30.17 3.43% $0.11 $0.55 27.15% SAP SE 91.44 5.53 7.13 2.1% $1.94 $6.02 9.72% Adobe Inc 51.74 17.17 12.85 10.38% $2.19 $4.71 10.24% Salesforce Inc 44.06 4.20 6.80 2.44% $2.79 $7.17 8.39% Intuit Inc 60.44 9.56 10.99 -0.11% $0.13 $2.4 -52.74% Synopsys Inc 53.57 10.35 12.48 5.49% $0.46 $1.24 12.65% Cadence Design Systems Inc 69.68 17.28 17.64 5.86% $0.38 $0.92 8.61% Workday Inc 45.39 8.36 8.99 1.6% $0.28 $1.57 16.68% Roper Technologies Inc 41.44 3.28 9.09 1.88% $0.69 $1.19 12.12% Autodesk Inc 52.96 22.51 9.64 12.17% $0.39 $1.36 6.21% Datadog Inc 247.30 16.28 17.88 1.9% $0.06 $0.52 26.66% AppLovin Corp 39.68 38.08 8.22 39.35% $0.51 $0.8 43.98% Ansys Inc 56.74 5.02 12.10 2.37% $0.2 $0.52 19.64% Tyler Technologies Inc 121.71 8.01 12.48 2.2% $0.12 $0.24 7.28% PTC Inc 73.12 7.14 9.73 2.32% $0.13 $0.41 -4.37% Zoom Video Communications Inc 24.67 2.49 4.72 2.6% $0.23 $0.88 2.09% Manhattan Associates Inc 80.62 67.30 16.57 21.98% $0.07 $0.15 14.85% Bentley Systems Inc 44.76 15.81 13.35 7.52% $0.1 $0.27 11.32% Dynatrace Inc 97.35 7.29 10.16 1.89% $0.06 $0.32 19.93% Average 72.04 14.76 11.16 6.89% $0.6 $1.7 9.63%

After thoroughly examining Palantir Technologies, the following trends can be inferred:

The current Price to Earnings ratio of 185.18 is 2.57x higher than the industry average, indicating the stock is priced at a premium level according to the market sentiment.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 17.4 relative to the industry average by 1.18x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The Price to Sales ratio of 30.17 , which is 2.7x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 3.43% that is 3.46% below the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $110 Million is 0.18x below the industry average, suggesting potential lower profitability or financial challenges.

The company has lower gross profit of $550 Million , which indicates 0.32x below the industry average. This potentially indicates lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company's revenue growth of 27.15% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 9.63%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio gauges the extent to which a company has financed its operations through debt relative to equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Palantir Technologies can be assessed by comparing it to its top 4 peers, resulting in the following observations:

When comparing the debt-to-equity ratio, Palantir Technologies is in a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

The company has a lower level of debt relative to its equity, indicating a more favorable balance between the two with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Key Takeaways

For Palantir Technologies, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all high compared to its peers in the Software industry, indicating that the stock may be overvalued. On the other hand, the low ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit suggest that the company may not be efficiently utilizing its resources. However, the high revenue growth rate shows potential for future performance compared to industry peers.

