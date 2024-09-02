Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Walmart Stock In The Last 5 Years

Walmart WMT has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 1.5% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.09%. Currently, Walmart has a market capitalization of $622.01 billion.

Buying $1000 In WMT: If an investor had bought $1000 of WMT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,007.02 today based on a price of $77.33 for WMT at the time of writing.

The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

