Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Ferguson Enterprises Stock In The Last 5 Years

Ferguson Enterprises FERG has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.94% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.95%. Currently, Ferguson Enterprises has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion.

Buying $1000 In FERG: If an investor had bought $1000 of FERG stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,696.79 today based on a price of $204.26 for FERG at the time of writing.

Ferguson Enterprises's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.