Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning PDD Holdings Stock In The Last 5 Years

PDD Holdings PDD has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 8.78% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.78%. Currently, PDD Holdings has a market capitalization of $128.82 billion.

Buying $100 In PDD: If an investor had bought $100 of PDD stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $279.04 today based on a price of $92.76 for PDD at the time of writing.

PDD Holdings's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.