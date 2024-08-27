Here's How Much $1000 Invested In GameStop 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

GameStop GME has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 71.49% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 85.57%. Currently, GameStop has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion.

Buying $1000 In GME: If an investor had bought $1000 of GME stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $21,118.39 today based on a price of $21.10 for GME at the time of writing.

GameStop's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.