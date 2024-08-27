Insider Transaction: Jonathan M Grandon Sells $228K Worth Of Franklin Electric Shares

Disclosed on August 26, Jonathan M Grandon, Chief Administrative Officer at Franklin Electric FELE, executed a substantial insider sell as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Grandon opted to sell 2,219 shares of Franklin Electric, according to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The transaction's total worth stands at $228,605.

As of Tuesday morning, Franklin Electric shares are down by 0.0%, currently priced at $102.71.

Discovering Franklin Electric: A Closer Look

Franklin Electric Co Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems, composed of submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, and related parts and equipment. It has three segments; The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures and sells motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment for use in groundwater, water transfer, and wastewater, The Fueling Systems segment designs, manufactures and sells pumps, pipe, sumps, fittings, vapor recovery components, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment for use in fueling system applications and the Distribution segment sells and provides presale support and specifications to the installing contractors.

Financial Insights: Franklin Electric

Revenue Growth: Franklin Electric's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -4.55%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Profitability Metrics: Unlocking Value

Gross Margin: The company faces challenges with a low gross margin of 36.78% , suggesting potential difficulties in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): The company excels with an EPS that surpasses the industry average. With a current EPS of 1.28, Franklin Electric showcases strong earnings per share.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, Franklin Electric adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Valuation Analysis:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Franklin Electric's P/E ratio of 25.6 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 2.39 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Franklin Electric's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): A high EV/EBITDA ratio of 16.06 reflects market recognition of Franklin Electric's value, positioning it as more highly valued compared to industry peers.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

The Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

In the complex landscape of investment decisions, investors should approach insider transactions as part of a comprehensive analysis, considering various elements.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Cracking Transaction Codes

Digging into the details of stock transactions, investors frequently turn their attention to those taking place in the open market, as outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

