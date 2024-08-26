Here's How Much $1000 Invested In McKesson 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

McKesson MCK has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 7.01% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.38%. Currently, McKesson has a market capitalization of $71.26 billion.

Buying $1000 In MCK: If an investor had bought $1000 of MCK stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $17,871.83 today based on a price of $549.38 for MCK at the time of writing.

McKesson's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

